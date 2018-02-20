Missing Uber, Lyft driver found alive in LA hospital

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --A missing Uber and Lyft driver has been found alive at a Los Angeles Hospital, according to his friends.
Joshua Thiede vanished on February 11th.
His abandoned Nissan was recovered near Hollywood Monday afternoon.
His mother said a 911 hang-up call had been made from his phone a day after he disappeared.
Thiede's friends did not provide any further details on how he was located at the hospital or what happened to him.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps