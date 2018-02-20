MISSING PERSON

Missing Uber, Lyft driver found alive in LA hospital

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
A missing Uber and Lyft driver has been found alive at a Los Angeles Hospital, according to his friends.

Joshua Thiede vanished on February 11th.

His abandoned Nissan was recovered near Hollywood Monday afternoon.

His mother said a 911 hang-up call had been made from his phone a day after he disappeared.

Thiede's friends did not provide any further details on how he was located at the hospital or what happened to him.

