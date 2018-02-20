U.S. & WORLD

Bone found in shipwreck may belong to 18th century pirate

EMBED </>More Videos

Bone believed to belong to pirate. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

A sunken pirate ship in New England may have led scientists to a historical treasure.

Experts believe a bone found in the wreck off Cape Cod belonged to 18th-century pirate Samuel "Black Sam" Bellamy.

The femur was encased in a block of sand.

It took 250 hours of preparation to finally free the bone.

Researchers plan to compare its DNA with a sample from one of Bellamy's descendants.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshipwreck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News