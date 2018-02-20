Bone found in shipwreck may belong to 18th century pirate

A sunken pirate ship in New England may have led scientists to a historical treasure.
Experts believe a bone found in the wreck off Cape Cod belonged to 18th-century pirate Samuel "Black Sam" Bellamy.
The femur was encased in a block of sand.
It took 250 hours of preparation to finally free the bone.
Researchers plan to compare its DNA with a sample from one of Bellamy's descendants.
