Amazon gives Prime members perk at Whole Foods

Whole Foods discount for Amazon Prime members. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

Amazon continues to sweeten the deal for Prime members, this time when it comes to shopping at Whole Foods.

They can get 5% back when they shop at Whole Foods and use the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa credit card.

And if you have the card but are not a Prime member, you'll get 3% back on your Whole Foods purchases.

The new offer was announced Tuesday and is available right away, according to USA Today.

