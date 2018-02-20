Amazon gives Prime members perk at Whole Foods

Amazon continues to sweeten the deal for Prime members, this time when it comes to shopping at Whole Foods.
They can get 5% back when they shop at Whole Foods and use the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa credit card.
And if you have the card but are not a Prime member, you'll get 3% back on your Whole Foods purchases.
The new offer was announced Tuesday and is available right away, according to USA Today.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldshoppingwhole foodsamazon
shoppingu.s. & worldshoppingwhole foodsamazon