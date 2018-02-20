Murder-suicide at health care facility in Washington Twp., N.J.

Murder-suicide at health care facility in Washington Twp., N.J. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30pm on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide at a healthcare facility in Washington Township, N.J.

It happened before 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Health Care Center's Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Unit on Egg Harbor Road in Sewell, NJ.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says 76-year-old Raymond McKenna shot his wife, 74-year-old Arlene McKenna, then turned the gun on himself.

Medics rushed Arlene to Cooper University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Raymond died at the scene. The McKennas were from Mullica Hill, N.J.

Neighbors tell Action News that Raymond was always attentive to Arlene's needs.

Authorities say Arlene McKenna was a rehab patient at the facility for some time, and her husband was a frequent visitor.

There was another patient in another part of the room at the time of the shooting. She was not injured.

In a statement, the facility's director said, "We have comprehensive, consistent safety measures in place and ongoing training for our staff. No weapons are allowed here. Now, a thorough review will take place to ensure safety at our facilities."

