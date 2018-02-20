2 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer in Berlin, N.J.

2 killed in crash in Berlin, N.J. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

BERLIN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two people are dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Berlin, N.J.

It happened at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of the White Horse Pike (Route 30) near Clementon Road and Park Drive.

Action News is told two sedans collided then hit a tractor-trailer.

The driver of each sedan was killed. A third person was critically injured.

Traffic in the area was backed up for miles as police investigated and crews worked to clear the scene.

