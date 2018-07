There's a few new pizza spots popping up around Philly. From breakfast pizza to traditional Roman style pizza - there's enough pizza pie to fill your eyes and stomach.235 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102(215) 545-2020102 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 575-90751216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107267-534-21352327 Gaul St, Philadelphia, PA 19125215-644-8383----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.