There's a few new pizza spots popping up around Philly. From breakfast pizza to traditional Roman style pizza - there's enough pizza pie to fill your eyes and stomach.
Pizza at Alice | Facebook
235 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 545-2020
Rione | Facebook
102 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 575-9075
Porta | Facebook
1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-534-2135
Medusa | Facebook
2327 Gaul St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-644-8383
----------
