Would you believe South Jersey is leading a national trend in beverages? Get ready for coffee and beer... brewed in the same place!119 Berkley Rd., Unit B, Clarksboro, N.J. 08020856-599-1655119 Berkley Rd., East Greenwich, NJ 08020856-888-4808----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.