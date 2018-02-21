WEATHER

Unseasonably warm weather draws people outside across the city

People enjoy unseasonably warm weather in the city: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 20, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
This winter weather is wild.

On Tuesday afternoon, temperatures soared into the 70s.

On Washington Square, people came out to soak up the bright sun.

The sun put smiles on so many faces.

Some brought the dogs out and, of course, the kids.

The park benches provided a perfect perch for enjoying a book, a salad, or just the company of friends.

"You can't not come outside when it's 65 degrees in the middle of February," said Adrea Cope of Manayunk.

Along Boathouse Row, many took a minute from work to get in a workout. They went for a run, a bike ride, or a nice, long walk. Some even got out on the river wearing shorts.

"Oh, it's absolutely beautiful," said Natassa Davis. "I couldn't resist. And I am not a walker, but I couldn't resist today."

Nobody can resist these spring-like temperatures while they last. And some records are expected to be broken on Wednesday.
