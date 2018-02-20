Flu cases drop in Pennsylvania for first time in 2018

After 9 weeks of fast-rising numbers, flu totals in the state dropped last week.They're back to the level they were 3 weeks ago.Visits to emergency departments for flu-like symptoms have declined in most regions of Pennsylvania.However, they're still up in the southeastern section.And flu took more than 2 dozen lives last week.135 people in Pennsylvania have died this season, including 2 children.Although the A-type H3N2 remains the dominant strain, the number of B-strain cases continues to mount.In some counties, like Montgomery County, they make up a third of the overall confirmed cases.