Flu cases drop in Pennsylvania for first time in 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --After 9 weeks of fast-rising numbers, flu totals in the state dropped last week.
They're back to the level they were 3 weeks ago.
Visits to emergency departments for flu-like symptoms have declined in most regions of Pennsylvania.
However, they're still up in the southeastern section.
And flu took more than 2 dozen lives last week.
135 people in Pennsylvania have died this season, including 2 children.
Although the A-type H3N2 remains the dominant strain, the number of B-strain cases continues to mount.
In some counties, like Montgomery County, they make up a third of the overall confirmed cases.