Flu cases drop in Pennsylvania for first time in 2018

First drop in flu cases in Pennsylvania this year - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

By
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
After 9 weeks of fast-rising numbers, flu totals in the state dropped last week.

They're back to the level they were 3 weeks ago.

Visits to emergency departments for flu-like symptoms have declined in most regions of Pennsylvania.

However, they're still up in the southeastern section.

And flu took more than 2 dozen lives last week.

135 people in Pennsylvania have died this season, including 2 children.

Although the A-type H3N2 remains the dominant strain, the number of B-strain cases continues to mount.

In some counties, like Montgomery County, they make up a third of the overall confirmed cases.
