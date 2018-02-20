Fire escape collapse injures 1 in Brewerytown

BREWERYTOWN (WPVI) --A fire escape collapsed in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section on Tuesday, sending one person to the hospital.
The Action Cam was there as a man was wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher just after 2 p.m.
Though officials aren't releasing much information, we know it happened in an alley near 29th Street and Girard Avenue.
Firefighters on scene say the man may have been trapped underneath the fire escape when it fell.
