SCHOOL SAFETY

Murphy, calling for school security review, praises students

TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy praised students pushing for gun control measures and called for a review of school-shooting protocols in the state.

Murphy said Tuesday at a news conference his administration will review a mandate that schools prepare for active shootings with the goal of improving school safety after last week's fatal shooting in Florida.

Murphy spoke as a group of students who survived the fatal Florida school shooting began a 400-mile trip to the state capital to pressure lawmakers on gun control legislation. Similar student events are expected in New Jersey.

Murphy says "kids are showing us the way."

Murphy also reiterated promises to sign legislation vetoed by Republican Chris Christie, including a high-caliber ammunition ban, and to create a multi-state coalition against gun violence. .
