HEALTH & FITNESS

Separating myth from fact on what makes you sick

EMBED </>More Videos

Tips for preventing the spread of illness - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

CLEVELAND (WPVI) --
Your mom & grandmom meant well.

But some of their advice on avoiding colds, flu, and other winter ailments, wasn't truer

One of the best ways to prevent catching any kind of illness is good handwashing, disinfecting surfaces and staying away from others who are sick.

That's especially true for tight, crowded spaces like an airport.

Going outside with wet hair or no jacket in the cold?

That's just a myth.

It won't make you sick unless you're exposed to germs.

As for another popular myth -- feed a cold, starve a fever.

Experts say that's not true either.

"For either a cold or a fever, you should hydrate, you should eat as much as you can nutritionally; keep yourself tanked up. I wouldn't starve anybody who is sick; you need your nutrition and your hydration," says Dr. Dan Allan, of the Cleveland Clinic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckflu preventionillness
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News