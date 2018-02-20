Study: Booze may be key to long life

A new study says the key to a long life may lie at the bottom of a wine glass.Researchers at the University of California, Irvine have been following the habits of people who live into their 90s since 2003.They found those who enjoyed two glasses of wine or beer a day were 18 percent less likely to die prematurely than those who abstained.Another fun tidbit? The team says those who were a tad overweight, but not obese, have a 3 percent chance of living longer than those with a perfectly healthy BMI.------