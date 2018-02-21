Man on NJ island uses kayak after bridge torn down

Two people living on an island in North Jersey can't get to shore easily because their bridge was torn down.Danny Van Orden and his 74-year-old neighbor Leigh Donnelly live on Lake Grinnell in Sparta Township.Donnelly's late husband built a walkway for them to make their way to shore during the winter months.The Lake Association demanded it be taken down, calling it a liability.Van Orden now uses a kayak to get across the lake.He says he could have left, but decided to stay on the island because of DonnellySparta Township must approve a variance for a new walkway.------