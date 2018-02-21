Man on NJ island uses kayak after bridge torn down

SPARTA TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Two people living on an island in North Jersey can't get to shore easily because their bridge was torn down.
Danny Van Orden and his 74-year-old neighbor Leigh Donnelly live on Lake Grinnell in Sparta Township.
Donnelly's late husband built a walkway for them to make their way to shore during the winter months.
The Lake Association demanded it be taken down, calling it a liability.
Van Orden now uses a kayak to get across the lake.
He says he could have left, but decided to stay on the island because of Donnelly
Sparta Township must approve a variance for a new walkway.
