Man on NJ island uses kayak after bridge torn down

Bridge removal strands residents.

SPARTA TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Two people living on an island in North Jersey can't get to shore easily because their bridge was torn down.

Danny Van Orden and his 74-year-old neighbor Leigh Donnelly live on Lake Grinnell in Sparta Township.

Donnelly's late husband built a walkway for them to make their way to shore during the winter months.

The Lake Association demanded it be taken down, calling it a liability.

Van Orden now uses a kayak to get across the lake.

He says he could have left, but decided to stay on the island because of Donnelly

Sparta Township must approve a variance for a new walkway.

