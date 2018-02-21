SCHOOL SAFETY

Safety concerns after photo of Marple Newtown student with gun posted online

School safety concerns addressed in Newtown Square, Pa. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 21, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Parents in Delaware County addressed school safety concerns with district officials Tuesday in the wake of a suspicious social media post.

Administrators with Marple Newtown High School confirmed that a 17-year-old student posted a photo of himself holding an airsoft rifle.

The Marple Township Police Department was flooded with tips, something they encourage.

The teen's family is cooperating with the investigation.

So far no charges have been filed.

Additional police and counselors have been on hand at the high school, though police say there is no credible threat to the community.

The school district posted a message about safety concerns on its website.

