CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A law enforcement source confirms that a person of interest in the stabbing death of a pregnant mother of two in Cheltenham Twp. is in custody on unrelated charges.

For now, that person has been charged with filing a false police report, the source tells Action News.

The murder happened after 3 a.m. Monday at the Lynnewood Gardens Apartments.

Cheltenham Township Police received a call at 3:20 a.m. for an argument underway at 2029-B Mather Way.

Officers arrived to find 31-year-old Ebony White in the master bedroom of an apartment. She had been stabbed multiple times.

White was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later revealed she was pregnant.

Investigators say White's two children, ages 12 and 7, were in the apartment at the time of the stabbing. Both were unharmed.

A full investigation into the incident continues.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.

