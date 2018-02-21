Online threat made against 4 Delaware schools

Online threat made against 4 Delaware schools. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 21, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. (WPVI) --
Officials are investigating an online threat made against all four schools in the New Castle County Vocational-Technical School District.

The Action Cam was outside Howard High, one of the schools, mentioned in the social media post.

Delaware State Police got wind of the threat overnight and alerted the district, which then contacted parents.

Additional officers were placed at all four schools Thursday, none of them were locked down or closed.

The district is still trying to trace the threat.

------
delaware newsschool threat
