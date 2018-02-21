EDUCATION

Delaware students stage walkout to honor Parkland victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Del. students stage walkout to honor Parkland victims. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 21, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Students across our region staged their own rallies against gun violence.

In Delaware, the students at Wilmington Friends School walked out of class Wednesday to honor the victims in Parkland.

They also held a moment of silence that lasted for 17 minutes - one for every life lost in the Florida shooting.

The student organizers say our country's leaders need to stop debating and start making changes before another tragedy strikes.

"I have to be part of this because I can't sit around and watch this happen and know that it could be a school around here next, or it could be this school, or it could be some other kids that don't deserve to get shot and I couldn't feel powerless anymore so I really wanted to make this happen," said Abby VandenBrul, a Wilmington Friends School sophomore.

The two sophomores who planned this rally say they would like to see more restrictions on who can buy a gun, plus a ban on assault-style weapons.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
educationdelaware newsprotestschoolparkland school shootingWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News