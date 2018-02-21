Students across our region staged their own rallies against gun violence.In Delaware, the students at Wilmington Friends School walked out of class Wednesday to honor the victims in Parkland.They also held a moment of silence that lasted for 17 minutes - one for every life lost in the Florida shooting.The student organizers say our country's leaders need to stop debating and start making changes before another tragedy strikes."I have to be part of this because I can't sit around and watch this happen and know that it could be a school around here next, or it could be this school, or it could be some other kids that don't deserve to get shot and I couldn't feel powerless anymore so I really wanted to make this happen," said Abby VandenBrul, a Wilmington Friends School sophomore.The two sophomores who planned this rally say they would like to see more restrictions on who can buy a gun, plus a ban on assault-style weapons.------