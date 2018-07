CDC links kratom supplement to salmonella outbreak

A new warning is out about a controversial herbal supplement.Federal health officials have tied it to a nationwide outbreak of salmonella.The C-D-C believes 28 salmonella cases in 20 states are due to kratom.It's an herbal supplement some use as pain medication.11 people have been hospitalized due to the contamination.Kratom is a plant that's crushed and made into pills, powders, or tea.Two of the people who became sick are in Pennsylvania.The C-D-C thinks more people may have been affected but haven't reported it.Earlier this month, the F-D-A warned against using kratom AT ALL, saying it's dangerous and has been linked to 44 deaths.Read the CDC's full news release on the salmonella outbreak.