CINCINNATI, Ohio (WPVI) --You may not imagine an arts and craft store as a go-to spot for a photo shoot, but then you probably haven't met Adam Delane.
KTRK-TV reports, the photographer in Cincinnati recently took models to Hobby Lobby and captured them posing in the aisles with fake flowers and leaves in a photo shoot that has now become viral.
Delane said he has used unconventional backdrops for shoots before including the inside of a parking garage and even a dump.
He decided to give Hobby Lobby a try after being inspired by another photographer who took pictures in the store for an "ugly location challenge."
"It gave me the idea to take models into a Hobby Lobby and do a full shoot, then edit the photos to make it look like they were outside in a flower garden sunset," Delane explained.
The original post featuring the photos has been shared more than 330,000 times on Facebook.
See the final results in the video above.
