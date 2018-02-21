SOCIETY

#HobbyLobbyChallenge: Pictures go viral after photo shoot inside craft store

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 21, 2018.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WPVI) --
You may not imagine an arts and craft store as a go-to spot for a photo shoot, but then you probably haven't met Adam Delane.

KTRK-TV reports, the photographer in Cincinnati recently took models to Hobby Lobby and captured them posing in the aisles with fake flowers and leaves in a photo shoot that has now become viral.

Delane said he has used unconventional backdrops for shoots before including the inside of a parking garage and even a dump.

He decided to give Hobby Lobby a try after being inspired by another photographer who took pictures in the store for an "ugly location challenge."

A photographer's photo shoot inside Hobby Lobby has gone viral.



"It gave me the idea to take models into a Hobby Lobby and do a full shoot, then edit the photos to make it look like they were outside in a flower garden sunset," Delane explained.

The original post featuring the photos has been shared more than 330,000 times on Facebook.

See the final results in the video above.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
