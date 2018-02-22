DEBATE

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek to moderate Pa. governor's debate

Alex Trebek to moderate Pa. governor's debate.

HERSHEY, Pa.
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is set to moderate a debate in this year's Pennsylvania governor's race.

Trebek will keynote Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry's annual dinner in October, which is scheduled to include the 45-minute debate.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will face off in November against the winner of May's Republican primary.

The 34th chamber dinner will be held Oct. 1 in Hershey. Trebek will talk about his more than three decades as a quizmaster.

In January, the 77-year-old Canadian underwent surgery for blood clots on his brain caused by a fall.

