Uber rolls out 'Express Pool' service in Philly

Uber launching 'Express Pool.'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The latest variation of an Uber ride will require a short walk.

In eight U.S. cities including Philadelphia, the ride-hailing company is rolling out a service called "Express Pool," which links riders in the same area who want to travel to similar destinations. Once linked, riders would need to walk a couple of blocks to be picked up at a common location. They also would be dropped off at a site that would be a short walk from their final destinations.

Express Pool could cost up to 75 percent less than a regular Uber ride.

Express is already running in San Francisco and Boston. Along with Philly, Express will be offered in Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Miami, San Diego and Denver. Uber says more cities will follow.
