PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A Philadelphia high school basketball player was back on the court after being benched over the weekend for her religious head covering.
Sixteen-year-old Nasihah Thompson-King played Wednesday afternoon in her hijab after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association approved her religious garment.
The student from Mastery Charter Schools Shoemaker Campus was told she couldn't play Friday because the paperwork had not been filled out.
The paperwork is now in, but there are moves to make it unnecessary.
Mastery Charter Schools is calling on the state's athletic association to reverse its policy, which requires pre-approval for the religious headdress.
