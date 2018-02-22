EDUCATION

Mastery Charter Schools student with hijab allowed to play basketball

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia student allowed to play with hijab. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 22, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia high school basketball player was back on the court after being benched over the weekend for her religious head covering.

Sixteen-year-old Nasihah Thompson-King played Wednesday afternoon in her hijab after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association approved her religious garment.

The student from Mastery Charter Schools Shoemaker Campus was told she couldn't play Friday because the paperwork had not been filled out.

EMBED More News Videos

Mastery student benched for hijab: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 20, 2018



The paperwork is now in, but there are moves to make it unnecessary.

Mastery Charter Schools is calling on the state's athletic association to reverse its policy, which requires pre-approval for the religious headdress.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
educationphilly newssportsbasketballreligion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mastery Charter Schools basketball player benched for wearing hijab
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
More News