Worker dies after front end loader plunges into water in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Worker dies after front end loader plunges into water in Del. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on February 22, 2018. (WPVI)

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --
First responders have recovered the body of a worker after the front end loader he was operating plunged into the water in Delaware.

Crews were dispatched at 10 a.m. Thursday to Oceanport Industries in the 6200 block of Philadelphia Pike.

Video from Chopper 6 showed marine and rescue units from Wilmington and New Castle County on the scene, and divers searching the water along a concrete pier near what appeared to be a partially submerged piece of machinery.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a water rescue underway at Oceanport Industries on February 22, 2018.



After a hour-long search, crews recovered the body of the 62-year-old worker.

The man's name was being withheld pending notification of his family.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident. An autopsy on the victim is planned.

The incident is being investigated by Delaware State Police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
delaware newswater rescueClaymont
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
More News