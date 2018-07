Weekend Action: What to do locally - Feb. 23-25

MEDIA'S PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.Sunday is your chance to get up close and personal with the Philadelphia Mummers String Bands. The Mummers Mardi Gras Parade will make its way down Main Street in Manayunk at 1 p.m. MARDI GRAS 2018 Tyler Arboretum in Media, Delaware County holds its Pancake Breakfast and Maple Sugaring Celebration Saturday. Guests can explore how maple is turned from sap into syrup, then enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for children. Buy tickets online The 76ers are on a roll with several wins lately. They'll look to keep the magic going when they host Orlando Saturday at 5 p.m. Buy sixers tickets Pennsylvania's brewing heritage and our region's history of German immigration will be celebrated at Philly Bierfest 2018. It will be held at The German Society of Pennsylvania at 611 Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia from 2-5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $49. Bierfest tickets More than 400 Philadelphia-area kids will take the stage at World Cafe Live in University City for an all-day rock concert. The inaugural Kids Rock Philly starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Individual tickets are $20, and a 6-pack "School of Rock Family" package is $69. All proceeds will benefit the music nonprofit LiveConnections. Tickets