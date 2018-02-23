6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Weekend Action: What to do locally - Feb. 23-25

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mummers and 76ers are back in action and the Philly Bierfest takes over Spring Garden this weekend. (WPVI)

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

MUMMERS MARDI GRAS
Sunday is your chance to get up close and personal with the Philadelphia Mummers String Bands. The Mummers Mardi Gras Parade will make its way down Main Street in Manayunk at 1 p.m. MARDI GRAS 2018

MEDIA'S PANCAKE BREAKFAST
Tyler Arboretum in Media, Delaware County holds its Pancake Breakfast and Maple Sugaring Celebration Saturday. Guests can explore how maple is turned from sap into syrup, then enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for children. Buy tickets online

SIXERS HOST THE MAGIC
The 76ers are on a roll with several wins lately. They'll look to keep the magic going when they host Orlando Saturday at 5 p.m. Buy sixers tickets

2018 PHILLY BIERFEST
Pennsylvania's brewing heritage and our region's history of German immigration will be celebrated at Philly Bierfest 2018. It will be held at The German Society of Pennsylvania at 611 Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia from 2-5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $49. Bierfest tickets

KIDS ROCK PHILLY
More than 400 Philadelphia-area kids will take the stage at World Cafe Live in University City for an all-day rock concert. The inaugural Kids Rock Philly starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Individual tickets are $20, and a 6-pack "School of Rock Family" package is $69. All proceeds will benefit the music nonprofit LiveConnections. Tickets
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend ActionPhiladelphia 76ersbeerfoodfamilyMedia BoroughCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH FYI Philly: Scoping out great pizza around Philly, Jersey's bustling beer scene
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region for Father's Day
Weekend Action: Philly Pride Parade, Bridge Bike-a-Thon and more
Weekend Action: Roots Picnic, Philly Irish Festival and more
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - May 25-27
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - May 18-20
More 6abc Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
More News