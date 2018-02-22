COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New Jersey troopers who deactivated explosives honored

NJ troopers who deactivated explosives honored. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 22, 2018. (WPVI)

EWING, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two New Jersey state troopers who successfully deactivated two improvised explosive devices following a terrorist attack have received the 2017 Trooper of the Year awards.

Detective Sgt. James Abbes and Detective Stephen Christinzio were honored Thursday for their actions after a pipe bomb exploded along a Marine Corps race in Seaside Park in September 2016. The devices were in the same trash can that exploded before the start of the race, which had been delayed. No one was injured.

The awards were presented Thursday at State Police headquarters in Trenton.

Upon their arrival at the race scene, Abbes and Christinzio donned protective gear and approached the explosives before setting up their equipment, including robots to deactivate the devices.

"Detective Sergeant Abbes and Detective Christinzio performed with calm and focus while under extreme stress, ensuring the safety of others first before risking their own lives to execute their mission, without the luxury of knowing if there were more components of the attack yet to be acted," state police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said.

A federal judge this month sentenced Ahmad Rahimi to multiple life terms in prison.

Prosecutors say Rahimi, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Afghanistan, set a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block. The blast injured 30 people, hours after the explosion at the race.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
community-eventsn.j. newsnew jersey newsstate troopers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News