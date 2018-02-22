Fmr. Radnor Twp. commissioner indicted

RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Former Radnor Township Commissioner Philip Ahr has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.
The 66-year-old resigned from the Radnor Township board following his arrest last October.
In addition to the charges Ahr is facing in Delaware County, the indictment now adds the federal charges of distribution and attempted distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography.
