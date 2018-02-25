Black Pulp! at The African-American Museum features printed works of art that span more than a century and aim to shatter stereotypes about the Black experience.
"We tell a unique story," says Patricia Wilson Aden, President and CEO of the African-American Museum. "Anyone who's interested in African-American art, history and culture has a destination here at the African American museum."
In September, City Hall became home to a memorial for forgotten local civil rights hero Octavius Catto, and the Philadelphia History Museum has an exhibition that pays tribute to his legacy.
"He was an educator. He was an activist. He was a sportsman," says Charles Croce, Executive Director and CEO of the Philadelphia History Museum.
The exhibit highlights Catto's fight for equality before being gunned down in 1871 while trying to exercise his legal right to vote.
"What he was able to accomplish at only 32 years of age is amazing," marvels Croce, "You almost have to wonder what would've happened had he lived longer."
In the performing arts, internationally renowned choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie is staging a world premiere with "BalletX."
"This is my second time here at 'BalletX,' and it's not because of my skin color; it's because of my talent," says Moultrie, who worked with Beyoncé during her Mrs. Carter World Tour in 2013.
"It was a surreal gig that you go, 'am I in the room with Beyoncé right now?'" he says. "People dream of that."
His world premiere will fuse modern ballet with his Spanish Harlem roots.
"I wanted to create a piece that was a collage of this Latin American, Latin jazz score," he says.
African-American Museum
701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Twitter | Instagram
Philadelphia History Museum
15 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
BalletX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Darrell Grand Moultrie: Website