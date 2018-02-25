6ABC LOVES THE ARTS

Black History Month celebrations around the city

EMBED </>More Videos

6abc Loves the Arts: Black History Month. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 25, 2018. (WPVI)

February is fast coming to a close but there are still Black History Month celebrations going on throughout the city.

Black Pulp! at The African-American Museum features printed works of art that span more than a century and aim to shatter stereotypes about the Black experience.

"We tell a unique story," says Patricia Wilson Aden, President and CEO of the African-American Museum. "Anyone who's interested in African-American art, history and culture has a destination here at the African American museum."

In September, City Hall became home to a memorial for forgotten local civil rights hero Octavius Catto, and the Philadelphia History Museum has an exhibition that pays tribute to his legacy.

"He was an educator. He was an activist. He was a sportsman," says Charles Croce, Executive Director and CEO of the Philadelphia History Museum.

The exhibit highlights Catto's fight for equality before being gunned down in 1871 while trying to exercise his legal right to vote.

"What he was able to accomplish at only 32 years of age is amazing," marvels Croce, "You almost have to wonder what would've happened had he lived longer."

You can also learn more about Octavius Catto at 6abc.com/BlackHistory
Visions 2018: "Tasting Freedom" authors interview
Tamala Edwards interviews Authors Daniel Biddle and Murray Dubin of the Octavius Catto biography.

In the performing arts, internationally renowned choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie is staging a world premiere with "BalletX."

"This is my second time here at 'BalletX,' and it's not because of my skin color; it's because of my talent," says Moultrie, who worked with Beyoncé during her Mrs. Carter World Tour in 2013.

"It was a surreal gig that you go, 'am I in the room with Beyoncé right now?'" he says. "People dream of that."

His world premiere will fuse modern ballet with his Spanish Harlem roots.

"I wanted to create a piece that was a collage of this Latin American, Latin jazz score," he says.

African-American Museum
701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Twitter | Instagram

Philadelphia History Museum
15 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

BalletX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Darrell Grand Moultrie: Website
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyart6abc Loves the ArtsballethistorymuseumsAfrican Americansblack history monthblack historyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch: Visions 2018: Celebrating Black History Month
6ABC LOVES THE ARTS
6abc Loves the Arts: 'Renoir: Father and Son' at the Barnes Foundation
6abc Loves the Arts: Rodin Museum's pop-up beer Garden, Oval+ returns
6abc Loves the Arts: 'Star Wars', Eagles Super Bowl celebration headlines July at the Mann Center
Last call for Franklin Square's Chinese Lantern Festival
6abc Loves the Arts: Independence Seaport Museum ready for a summer of fun
More 6abc Loves the Arts
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
More News