U.S. & WORLD

VIDEO: Flight attendant helps mother of three calm down toddler on late-night flight

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Flight attendant helps mother of three calm down toddler on late-night flight (WPVI)

A caring flight attendant made a mother of three's flight a lot easier when she cared for her youngest child who wouldn't stop crying on the late-night flight.

Passenger Rachel Yuen was traveling on the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles when she captured video of the heartwarming moment.

Yuen says the mother of three turned into an "acrobat" as she tried to keep the children calm.

That is when the flight attendant stepped in to help the mother who was getting the "stink eye" treatment from fellow passengers.

Since being posted to Facebook on February 13, the video has garnered over 745,000 views.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldflight attendantfeel good6abc Snacks
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
More News