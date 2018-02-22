POLITICS

Brian Taff sits down with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

EMBED </>More Videos

Brian Taff sits down for a one-one interview with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was in Philadelphia Thursday and sat down exclusively with Action News.

Secretary Mnuchin met with workers at the Philadelphia Mint, touring the facility and greeting its staff.

But before he did, he spoke with Action News anchor Brian Taff about everything from the newly introduced infrastructure plan, to the recently passed tax law, to the president's temperament.

Mnuchin said that despite his critics, the president deserves credit for the strength of the economy.

That's a message he's pushing as the midterm elections draw near.

Watch the entire, exclusive conversation in the video player above.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on February 22, 2018.



------ Send a News Tip to Action News Report a Correction or Typo Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsphiladelphia newseconomyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
More News