Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was in Philadelphia Thursday and sat down exclusively with Action News.Secretary Mnuchin met with workers at the Philadelphia Mint, touring the facility and greeting its staff.But before he did, he spoke with Action News anchor Brian Taff about everything from the newly introduced infrastructure plan, to the recently passed tax law, to the president's temperament.Mnuchin said that despite his critics, the president deserves credit for the strength of the economy.That's a message he's pushing as the midterm elections draw near.Watch the entire, exclusive conversation in the video player above.------