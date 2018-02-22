CONSUMER

Light activated cream promises faster results than laser skin treatments

Light activated cream promises faster results than laser skin treatments

By
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. --
Erasing some signs of aging on the skin is now a little easier.

The first light-activated cream has arrived in the area and it promises a faster, more affordable option to laser treatments. And there's an exclusive offer for 6abc viewers.

Andrea Williams was frustrated with her skin. It seemed dull and her pores were too large.

"I used makeup, and then you look like you have this mask on," she said.

She didn't want surgery and couldn't spare much work time, so when Andrea, who is in her 60s, heard about Allumera skin cream, it sounded promising.

After the cream goes on, you wait an hour. And it tingles a bit.

But it's the red light which activates Allumera

"It targets the damaged cells," said Dr. Marlene Mash." It allows the healthy cells to come to the surface and start the process of skin renewal."

Dr. Mash says the light treatment lasts 20 minutes.

Andrea says there was no pain, but afterward, her skin got red, like a mild sunburn.

"For most of my patients, it stays about 48 hours," said Dr. Mash.

Three Allumera treatments, a month apart, are recommended for the best effect, but Andrea's husband noticed a change days after her first treatment. He asked if was she was using a new soap.

After 2 treatments, Andrea's skin had more even color, and the pores were smaller.

Dr. Mash says studies showed the same results.

"It has decreased pore size 44%, and also improves the texture of the skin, the tone, the elasticity," she said.

Dr. Mash says Allumera also lessened fine lines, like the ones around the eyes called crow's feet.

Each session costs about $500, with a reduced cost for gettng 3 treatments.

Many other skin treatments start at $1,500.

And Dr. Mash has an offer exclusively for 6abc viewers. Mention 6abc, and you'll get $100 off a single treatment, or $400 off 3 treatments.

For more information:

Dr. Marlene Mash
545 W Germantown Pike, Suite 100
Plymouth Meeting, Pa 19462
(484) 351-8268
http://www.DrMarleneMash.com/

------
