Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In North Central, Philadelphia

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2046 N Gratz St., #1
Listed at $800 / month, this 1,776-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2046 N Gratz St., is 15.8 percent less than the $950 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in North Central.
The sunny first-floor unit has carpeting and granite counter tops.
(See the complete listing here.)
1506 North 17th St., #3a
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1506 North 17th St., is listed for $850 / month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1804 N Bouvier St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom room at 1804 N Bouvier St., which is going for $900 / month.
In the unit, look for a dishwasher, hardwood floors and built-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
