REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,800 Rent You In Society Hill, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Society Hill? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this Philadelphia neighborhood with a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

265 S 4th St., #A




Listed at $1,795 / month, this 720-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 265 S 4th St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building offers off-street parking. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

542 Lombard St., #2



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse situated at 542 Lombard St. It's listed for $1,775 / month for its 720 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space. In the sunny townhouse, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

312 Walnut St., #107




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 312 Walnut St. that's going for $1,760 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News