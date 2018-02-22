REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,800 Rent You In Old City, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Old City? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,800 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

22 S Front St., #204




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 812-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 22 S Front St.

In the sunny unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The building features a roof deck. Sadly, pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

107 Arch St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 107 Arch St. It's listed for $1,795 / month for its 1,066 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

47 N 3rd St.




Here's a 1,302-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 47 N 3rd St. that's going for $1,795 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a spiral staircase, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. The building offers a fitness center and additional storage space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

315 Arch St., #406




Located at 315 Arch St., here's a 789-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,750/ month.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. The building offers an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News