What Will $1,200 Rent You In Upper Roxborough, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Upper Roxborough? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,200 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

8201 Henry Ave.




Listed at $1,162 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 8201 Henry Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and carpeted floors. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site management, a residents' lounge and tennis courts. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

8201 Henry Ave.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 8201 Henry Ave. It's listed for $1,160 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the condo, there are a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeted floors and ample natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7950 Henry Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7950 Henry Ave. that's going for $1,130 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. The building has on-site parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7949 Ridge Ave.




Located at 7949 Ridge Ave., here's a 616-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,105/ month.

The unit has granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and great natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

