What Will $1,500 Rent You In Washington Square West, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1341 Lombard St., #2




Listed at $1,495 / month, this 640-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1341 Lombard St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features additional storage space. Pets aren't allowed.

1218 Walnut St., #206



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1218 Walnut St. that's going for $1,425 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed.

1229 Chestnut St., #1609




Located at 1229 Chestnut S.t, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,400/ month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. The unit has good natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

