What Does $1,800 Rent You In Rittenhouse, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1500 Chestnut St., #16e




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 759-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1500 Chestnut St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building has a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

411 S 19th St., #1




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment situated at 411 S 19th St. It's also listed for $1,800 / month for its 1,209 square feet of space.

The building has storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1720 Lombard St., #504




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1720 Lombard St. that's going for $1,750 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

220 S 16th St., #902




Located at 220 S 16th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,745/ month.

In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. The building boasts an elevator. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

