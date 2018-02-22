What Does $1,800 Rent You In Rittenhouse, Today?

Take a look at the listings, below.
1500 Chestnut St., #16e
Listed at $1,800 / month, this 759-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1500 Chestnut St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building has a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.
411 S 19th St., #1
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment situated at 411 S 19th St. It's also listed for $1,800 / month for its 1,209 square feet of space.
The building has storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted.
1720 Lombard St., #504
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1720 Lombard St. that's going for $1,750 / month.
The unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
220 S 16th St., #902
Located at 220 S 16th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,745/ month.
In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. The building boasts an elevator. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.
