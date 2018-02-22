What Will $2,100 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?

Read on for the listings.
34 N Christopher Columbus Blvd., #403 (Riverfront)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 34 N Christopher Columbus Blvd. It's listed for $2,075 / month for its 765 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, ample natural lighting and in-unit laundry. The building has a fitness studio, a roof top deck and a residents' lounge. Sadly, pets aren't welcome.
38 N 21st St., #903 (Logan Square)
Here's a 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 38 N 21st St. that's going for $2,055 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building has a gym and outdoor space.
320 Walnut St. (Society Hill)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 320 Walnut St. It's listed for $2,050 / month.
In the unit, you'll have a dishwasher, great natural lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
406 S 9th St., #3R (Washington Square West)
Located at 406 S 9th St., here's a 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,045/ month.
In the bright unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a fireplace and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site parking. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed.
200 N 16th St., #1402 (Logan Square)
Listed at $2,035 / month, this 685-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 200 N 16th St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a roof deck, storage space and a fitness center. The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and good natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed.
2308 Lombard St., #4 (Fitler Square)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2308 Lombard St. It's listed for $2,030 / month for its 700 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
