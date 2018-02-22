SPORTS

Jason Kelce shows off musical talents with local school band

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 22, 2018.

We are getting more insight as to just how talented Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce really is.

The Super Bowl champion put his musical talent on display Thursday.

Kelce was on saxophone performing several jazz numbers with high school students.

It's all part of an exciting exchange program between Central High School in Olney and Cleveland Heights High in Ohio.

Cleveland Heights is Kelce's high school alma mater and he played in the band there when he was a teenager.

