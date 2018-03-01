Philadelphia's new postmaster hears irate residents' complaints

There have been a number of recent complaints regarding mail delivery in some parts of Philadelphia. There have been so many, in fact, that the city's newly appointed postmaster wanted to meet with the public personally.It was standing room only at the Northern Liberties Community Center Thursday night, where residents got a chance to be heard by Philadelphia Postmaster Michael Hernandez.Hernandez heard all kinds of complaints, including how some mail never arrives."My wife sent me a Valentine's (Day) card. I'm still waiting for it," said one resident.Another complaint: long lines at the post office at 7th and Thompson streets."We've all given up," said another resident. "It's insane."And yet another: how mail addressed to several different people sometimes gets dumped at one person's door."I end up having to throw it out," said a third resident. "I don't know what else to do with it."In fact, when asked how many people frequently get other people's mail, almost the entire audience raised their hands."I think it's something that I needed to hear," said Hernandez.And it seems the city's new postmaster is already on the case and doing some housecleaning.He introduced a new manager for the post office serving Northern Liberties at the meeting."I feel like we needed some management changes," said Hernandez. "He knows the neighborhood."------