Sharrie Williams speaks with Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins

Sharrie Williams interviews Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins on Action News at 11 p.m., February 22, 2018

It was just two weeks ago when what seemed like the entire tristate area packed into Philadelphia to celebrate the Super Bowl Champion Eagles.

The parade is a memory that will last forever in this city.

One of the true leaders of the team is safety Malcolm Jenkins, and he has proven he is a force to be reckoned with on and off the field.

Watch Sharrie Williams' report from Action News at 4 p.m. on February 23, 2018.

Watch Sharrie Wiliams' report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 23, 2018.



It's been a dream season for Jenkins -- leader of a top 5 defense, named to his second Pro Bowl, and he's a Super Bowl champion again.

Action News anchor Sharrie Williams sat down with the Eagles captain to talk about the season that was, what's ahead, as well as his passions off the field.

Sharrie Williams talks to Malcolm Jenkins about being a champion for social issues.



Watch more outtakes from Sharrie's interview below:
Malcolm Jenkins on Philly Special, Fan Reaction and.. Dynasty? Watch more of his interview with Sharrie Williams.

