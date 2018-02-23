Sharrie Williams speaks with Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3131108" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Sharrie Williams' report from Action News at 4 p.m. on February 23, 2018.

It was just two weeks ago when what seemed like the entire tristate area packed into Philadelphia to celebrate the Super Bowl Champion Eagles.The parade is a memory that will last forever in this city.One of the true leaders of the team is safety Malcolm Jenkins, and he has proven he is a force to be reckoned with on and off the field.It's been a dream season for Jenkins -- leader of a top 5 defense, named to his second Pro Bowl, and he's a Super Bowl champion again.Action News anchor Sharrie Williams sat down with the Eagles captain to talk about the season that was, what's ahead, as well as his passions off the field.Watch more outtakes from Sharrie's interview below: