Video shows brawl at high school basketball game in Delaware

MILFORD, Del. (WPVI) --
One person has surrendered to police and two more are being sought after a brawl broke out at a high school basketball game in Delaware.

Randy Rickards, 18, is charged with disorderly conduct and assault. Warrants are out for two more people.

It happened Thursday night in Milford at a game between Smyrna and Cape Henlopen high schools.
Video shows referees, coaches and police officers pulling players and what appeared to be some fans back from one another.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the violence.

The fight prompted officers to end the game before it was finished.

