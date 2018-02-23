U.S. & WORLD

Massachusetts shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs

Massachusetts shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs (WPVI)

NATICK, MA (WPVI) --
Police in Massachusetts said they are seeking two women on suspicion of shoplifting after a store's surveillance camera caught the pair using a "lingerie leg hammock" to steal clothes.

Video posted by the Natick Police Department on Facebook shows the two women placing several items into a large bag between one of the suspect's legs, which was concealed by a long skirt.


The Facebook post read, "This is the first time I've seen what looks like a full sized laundry bag strapped to the insides of a pair of legs. Booster bags, booster girdle, even false bottom suitcases, never a lingerie leg hammock."

Anyone that can assist with the identification of the pair is asked to contact the Natick Police Department Detective Division at 508-647-9520.

