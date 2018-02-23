Gas station attendant dies after hit-and-run

Gas station attendant dies after hit-and-run. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 6pm on February 23, 2018. (WPVI)

LAWRENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A gas attendant in Mercer County, New Jersey has died after being hit by a car earlier this week.

Police say it was around 1:30 p.m. Monday when Charles Nevius II was hit by a Gray Nissan Altima in the parking lot of a Quick Check in Lawrence Township.

They say he was trying to stop the driver after he hit an SUV.

Nevius sustained injuries to his head and leg.



Charles Nevius II was called Chuckie by family friends and customers. He was a father of one young boy. But at age 35 his life is over.

"To hear that he did pass and the family decided to make him an organ donor was touching to me," said Kimberly Vanhavere. "I'm a registered nurse, so that really hit home to me that he'll be saving many lives with this tragedy."

Vanhavere organized a vigil Wednesday night. It was attended by more than fifty of the local residents, including longtime friend Jack Perez.

"Always been a pleasant kid, from the time I met him until he left us. Always a good guy trying to help others. It is tragic what happened to him," Perez said.

Police are now searching for the driver of that Gray Nissan, with tint on front and rear door windows.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Lawrence Township Police at 609-896-1111.



