TECHNOLOGY

Can using emojis have legal consequences?

EMBED </>More Videos

Can using emojis have legal consequences? Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 23, 2018. (WPVI)

Emojis are probably more widely used than nouns and verbs these days.

A cute way to get your thoughts out without having to say anything at all.

But sometimes these emoji lines get crossed, and that's leading to an uptick in emoji court cases, according to judges.

Emojis have been admissible evidence in legal cases -- from criminal to real estate law, and work contracts.

From misinterpretation to the fact that some look different on different phones, these images are causing misunderstandings and legal headaches.

The biggest offender? The winky face.

The winky face is said to evoke a gray area where you're never really sure if someone is being sarcastic or serious.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
technologyemojiscellphone
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Fortnite pro tournament to kick off next weekend
Twitter to purge suspicious and dormant accounts
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
More Technology
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
More News