Can using emojis have legal consequences?

Emojis are probably more widely used than nouns and verbs these days.A cute way to get your thoughts out without having to say anything at all.But sometimes these emoji lines get crossed, and that's leading to an uptick in emoji court cases, according to judges.Emojis have been admissible evidence in legal cases -- from criminal to real estate law, and work contracts.From misinterpretation to the fact that some look different on different phones, these images are causing misunderstandings and legal headaches.The biggest offender? The winky face.The winky face is said to evoke a gray area where you're never really sure if someone is being sarcastic or serious.