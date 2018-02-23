Water gushes from main break in Northeast Philadelphia

Water gushes from main break in NE Philadelphia. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on February 23, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A water main break caused headaches for residents and drivers in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Action News viewer Ryan Fahy sent us a video of the situation at Fairdale and Farmdale roads.

You can see a large pipe sticking out of the ground and water gushing into the air and down the street.

Fire, police and the Philadelphia Water Department were on the scene.

