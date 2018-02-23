PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A water main break caused headaches for residents and drivers in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Action News viewer Ryan Fahy sent us a video of the situation at Fairdale and Farmdale roads.
You can see a large pipe sticking out of the ground and water gushing into the air and down the street.
Fire, police and the Philadelphia Water Department were on the scene.
