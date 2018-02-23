Black Panther fans love Wauconda, Illinois

Right now, it's all about Wakanda, the mythical African nation in the blockbuster film Black Panther -- and fans really want it to be a real place.As it turns out, there is a real Wauconda -- in Illinois.Although the spellings are different, officials from the small town are now getting calls from fans of the film.The mayor says one caller asked where the town was hiding its vibranium, a fictional metal said to be stronger than any other.Some fans have even been pressing the Wauconda high school to change its mascot to a black panther. However, the bulldog mascot will remain.------