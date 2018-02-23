ENTERTAINMENT

Black Panther fans love Wauconda, Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

Black Panther fans love Wauconda, Illinois. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 23, 2018. (WPVI)

Right now, it's all about Wakanda, the mythical African nation in the blockbuster film Black Panther -- and fans really want it to be a real place.

As it turns out, there is a real Wauconda -- in Illinois.

Although the spellings are different, officials from the small town are now getting calls from fans of the film.

The mayor says one caller asked where the town was hiding its vibranium, a fictional metal said to be stronger than any other.

Some fans have even been pressing the Wauconda high school to change its mascot to a black panther. However, the bulldog mascot will remain.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmovie
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
More News