Host Tamala Edwards talks 'gerrymandering' and partisanship with Val DiGiorgio - Chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party and Joe Corrigan - Sr. Advisor to the Delaware County Democratic Party.Then the Insiders discuss the further impact the new court-ordered congressional map will have on candidates and voters. And will Senator Toomey get any traction when he revives his 'background check' bill in the wake of the Florida School shooting & protests? Can both sides find any common ground on these issues?This week's Insiders are G. Terry Madonna, Ed Turzanski, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am and anytime on 6abc.com/InsideStory.