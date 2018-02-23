New Jersey woman charged in crash that killed husband

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Mount Laurel, New Jersey woman has been charged following a crash that left her husband dead.

Officials said on Friday that Temeka Lawson, 37, was arrested at her home and charged with vehicular homicide in the death of 38-year-old Jamar Rentie.

The charges came after investigators received the results of toxicology tests on blood drawn from Lawson after the crash.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on November 12.

According to the Burlington County prosecutor's office, Rentie was a front seat passenger in a vehicle that veered from the road, went airborne, and hit a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned in a wooded area.

Rentie was pronounced dead at the scene, while Lawson was evaluated and released from the hospital.

