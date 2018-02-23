PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies, other MLB teams honor school shooting victims

Phillies, other MLB teams honor school shooting victims.

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WPVI) --
Spring training got off to a solemn start as MLB teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies, wore hats to honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were fatally shot nine days ago.

The caps bore the letters SD, which stand for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

MLB ordered more than 2,500 of the caps from New Era, league spokesman Steven Arrocho said.

Many teams will have players sign them, and they will be auctioned to benefit the victims and families affected by the shooting.

"You feel for those families there and the kids that were lost, and we want to do something about it. The least we can do is wear these hats today," said pitcher Aaron Nola.

"Just thankful we can play our tiny, little small part and say that all of our hearts and prayers are going out to the people involved, and just wish that there's going to be a change," said pitcher Tommy Hunter.

Stoneman Douglas baseball coach Todd Fitz-Gerald and his two sons were guests of the Houston Astros for their spring opener against the Washington Nationals.

Fitz-Gerald said it was a "relief" to get back to the sport he loves and to stop thinking, at least for a moment, about the tragedy that befell his school. Fourteen students and three teachers were killed, and more than a dozen others were wounded. A former student is in custody on 17 counts of murder.

Meanwhile, members of the school's baseball and softball teams were guests of the Marlins and mingled on the field with players, coaches and CEO Derek Jeter.

